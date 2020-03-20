It's another edition of the EDGE PODCAST! BeaversEdge.com Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter is joined by Recruiting Analyst Jared Halus to give you the latest on Oregon State sports.

In this podcast, Slaughter and Halus break down OSU's newest 2021 commitment Henry Buckles, talk the latest on the recruiting trail, and more...

Sign Up For New Annual Subscription, Get FREE Oregon State Gear!