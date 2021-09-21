Oregon State Beavers In The NFL: Week 2 Recap

Quarterback

Jake Luton (2017-19) - Seattle Seahawks - Third String -> Serving as Seattle's third-string quarterback behind Russell Wilson and Geno Smith, Luton didn't see action in the loss to Tennessee on Sunday. Sean Mannion (2010-14) - Minnesota Vikings - Practice Squad -> After getting let go by the Seahawks, Mannion was reunited with his former team in the Minnesota Vikings as they signed him to their practice squad.

Running Back

Jermar Jefferson (2018-20) - Detroit Lions - Third String -> Serving as the third-string running back behind D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams, Jefferson didn't take any snaps in Detroit's 35-17 loss to Green Bay. Ryan Nall (2014-17) - Chicago Bears - Practice Squad -> After being cut before the start of the regular season, Nall currently finds himself on the Bears practice squad.

Wide Receiver

Brandin Cooks (2011-13) - Houston Texans - First String -> In Houston's 31-21 loss to Cleveland, Cooks was the Texans' leading receiver as he hauled in nine of his 14 targets for 78 yards and a touchdown. Isaiah Hodgins (2017-19) - Buffalo Bills - Practice Squad -> Hodgins currently finds himself on the Bills' practice squad.

Offensive Line

Isaac Seumalo (2011-15) - Philadelphia Eagles - First String -> In Philly's 17-11 loss to San Fransisco, Seumalo started at left-guard. Blake Brandel (2015-19) - Minnesota Vikings - Second String -> Brandel played several snaps in Minnesota's 34-33 loss on special teams. Mike Remmers (2007-11) - Kansas City Chiefs - Second String -> Remmers didn't see action in KC's 36-35 loss to Baltimore. Josh Andrews (2009-14) - Atlanta Falcons - IR -> After signing with the Atlanta Falcons in the offseason after a one-year stint with the New York Jets, Andrews is on injured reserve after suffering a broken hand in early September. Sean Harlow (2013-16) - Arizona Cardinals - Practice Squad -> Harlow is a member of the Cardinals' practice squad.

Linebackers

Hamilcar Rashed (2016-20) - New York Jets - Practice Squad -> After going undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft, Rashed signed with the New York Jets and currently finds himself on their practice squad. Secondary Steven Nelson (2013-2014) - Philadelphia Eagles - First String -> In Philly's 17-11 loss to San Fransisco, Nelson recorded two tackles and had one pass deflection. Nahshon Wright (2019-20) - Dallas Cowboys - Second String -> In Dallas' 20-17 win over the LA Chargers, Wright played but didn't record any statistics. Jordan Poyer (2009-12) - Buffalo Bills - First String -> In Buffalo's 35-0 win over Miami, Poyer recorded four tackles and had one pass deflection. Isaiah Dunn (2017-20) - New York Jets - Second String -> Dunn saw action in New York's 25-6 loss to New England, but didn't record any statistics.

Punter