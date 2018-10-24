One of the things working in the Beavers’ favor this weekend is that the OSU coaching staff will have a leg up on Colorado’s offense thanks to the fact that Beavers’ offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren was the Buffs’ OC for the last five seasons.

When Lindgren was hired on first year head coach Jonathan Smith’s staff, he was tasked with rebuilding the Oregon State offense, which he has in the image of Colorado’s.

Defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar noted that the Beaver defense has had some good opportunities to go best on best with the Oregon State offense during practice this week as the two programs run similar schemes.

“The nice thing is, we have a lot of familiarity with the Colorado offense because of Coach Lindgren,” Tibesar said. “It’s on offense that he has brought with him here and we’ve seen it everyday in practice. Colorado is a little further in their progression obviously, but it’s a lot of the same plays, and concepts. Hopefully that familiarity helps us have a little more success.”

The Beavers may also catch a break this weekend as Colorado star receiver Laviska Shenault is questionable to play this weekend with a toe injury suffered against USC. Shenault missed the Buffs’ game against Washington last week and the CU offense struggled as result, putting up just 13 points.

Despite missing the Washington game, Shenault leads the Pac-12 with 60 receptions for 780 yards and six touchdowns.

“We certainly wish him well, but after we play him,” Tibesar said with a smile. “He’s very talented and the offense when he’s healthy really runs through him. He’s going to get 12-15 touches if he’s healthy and so certainly we’re trying to get a bead on whether or not he’s going to play.”

Regardless of whether or not the Buffs have the services of their star receiver, they’ll still have one of the best quarterbacks in the Pac-12 on their side. Steven Montez is now a seasoned veteran and is one of the conferences most accurate and efficient passers completing nearly 70 percent of this throws.

“He’s been a great quarterback for them,” Tibesar said. “They’ve done a good job of allowing him to get the ball out quickly. A lot of normal down and distance plays aren’t drop back passes because the ball comes out so quick. We want to get into the passing lanes to make him hold onto it a little longer and try and win one on ones to get pressure on him.”

