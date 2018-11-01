With the Beavers (2-6, 1-4) welcoming in Clay Helton's USC Trojans (4-4, 3-3) to Reser Stadium this Saturday, OSU be looking to continue its momentum following a 41-34 overtime win against Colorado.

With so much intrigue and hype now surrounding this contest for a host of reasons including USC's inside turmoil and OSU's newfound momentum, Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith is wanting his team to be focused and dialed in for what's going to be a great atmosphere at Reser Stadium.

"We're not worried about the outside stuff because we're focused on our preparation and mindset," Smith said. "Hopefully it's a great environment with some energy because we know how good USC is."

Helton and Co. made some major shakeups this week in the sense of play calling duties and position coach responsibilities, but regardless Smith feels that the Trojans are still going to bring a similar version of the team they've seen on tape.

"You focus on the opponent and the opponents tape," Smith said. "We know how good and how talented they are and so we don't see drastic changes in the schemes they've been using. I don't see this offense all of a sudden being totally different, because I'm sure Coach Helton was already helping with play-calling."

Following his second-half performance for the ages against Colorado, Smith confirmed that quarterback Jake Luton will be the starter for the Beavers on Saturday. He also added that Luton's ankle is improving day-by-day and that he's very near 100 percent.

"He's moved around better... but I'm not ready to say he's at 100 percent yet," Smith said. "He'll start for us on Saturday."

In terms of other injury news, Smith added that running back Artavis Pierce, who missed the CU game with bruised ribs, is expected to play on Saturday. Smith also added that quarterback Conor Blount is not yet out of concussion protocol and that his status for Saturday is still up in the air.

Smith shed some light on cornerback Deshon Wilson, who was arrested on Sunday for a 4th degree assault charge.

"Nope," Smith said of his status for Saturday. "He's suspended indefinitely."

With a PAC-12 After Dark matchup on deck in Reser Stadium, Smith is hoping that the fans bring the energy and the Beavers give them plenty of reasons to be excited.

"Just like always, I hope they bring noise and energy and we give them some things to cheer about," Smith said. "Night games in Reser Stadium are always special."