Things have been far from perfect in L.A. as Clay Helton recently fired his offensive line coach and relieved play-calling duties from offensive-coordinator Tee Martin . Tibesar and the Beavers met with the media on Wednesday to discuss everything from the Colorado win, to what they might expect from USC's new look offense.

With Oregon State's first Pac-12 win of the season now behind them, defensive-coordinator Tim Tibesar and the Beaver defense will be looking to keep up the momentum and constant improvement as they welcome the USC Trojans to Corvallis.

After struggling to find any sort of consistent rhythm throughout the season on defense, Oregon State took a big step forward in the rebuilding process with a solid showing against Colorado.

It's been a difficult start to the season for defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar and Co., but last week, following the disappointing loss to Cal, he told the parable that that the Oregon State defense was like farmer trying to clear a giant rock in the field with a pick ax and that the team had to continue to believe, buy in, and eventually, that rock will crack.

"We're still swinging," Tibesar said with a smile. "We probably played our best game defensively, but it's still not at the level we want to be at. The second half was better, but we started out lousy again with the first play of the third quarter being a 75 yard touchdown. We have to continue to improve and get better at our reads to play consistent football for four quarters."

While the Beavers did allow 536 yards and 34 points, they were a different team after the half with the exception of the long touchdown run to open the second period. Despite trailing 31-3, Oregon State's defense continued to believe that things were going to break their way.

"The biggest difference between the two halves is that we played much better run defense in the second half," Tibesar said. "Our defensive line was able to get some knock-back at the line of scrimmage and get into the backfield for the first time this season. It was our best game as far as tackling goes. We're still a work in progress, but we showed glimpses of what we can be on defense."

Safety Jalen Moore, who is from Denver and is a Colorado native, said the win for him was extremely special given that he grew up a Buffs fan and was disappointed when they didn't offer him coming out of high school.

"It was awesome," Moore said. "I grew up in Colorado and wanted to go to Colorado, but they didn't offer me a scholarship and so playing there meant a lot to me. For our confidence as a team moving forward, having that win on the road, in overtime, was huge for us."

With the Beavers having newfound confidence and momentum following the win against Colorado, Tibesar sees this game as an opportunity for the team to turn the corner.

"The coaches and the players were elated," Tibesar said. "It had been a long time since this program had won a road game and it had been a long time since we won a conference road game especially. To do that and get the monkey off our back was big and we're hoping to build on it for this weekend."