With a trip to Colorado (5-2, 2-2) on tap this weekend, head coach Jonathan Smith met with the media to offer injury updates, preview the Buffs, and more.

As the Oregon State Football team prepares to make the their trip to Boulder for a matchup with the Colorado Buffaloes, the Beavers will be looking to get back in track in all facets of their game following a lopsided and puzzling 49-7 home defeat at the hands of Cal.

If the Beavers have any shot of pulling an upset against the Buffs, it will have to come without having starting quarterback Conor Blount in the fold. Blount, who suffered a concussion last week against the Bears, hasn't gone through practice and still remains in concussion protocol.

"Conor is still in concussion protocol and he hasn't practiced all week," Smith said. "He's very doubtful for Saturday."

With Blount presumably out of commission on Saturday, the Beavers will turn to sophomore quarterback Jack Colletto and potentially Jake Luton, if he's deemed available.

"Luton has practiced a little bit, but at this point it would be Colletto and then we're hoping Luton's available," Smith said. "Luton is a little bit [healthier], and I think he's going to be cleared to play."

Smith did offer some good news surrounding the Oregon State offense as running back Jermar Jefferson has returned to practice in full capacity and is expected to be ready to go by Saturday. Given that Jefferson is one of the top running backs in the country with 899 yards and 12 touchdowns, having him back in the fold completely changes the dynamic of the Beaver offense.



Defensively, the Beavers could be playing a full-strength Colorado offense, or one that's somewhat limited depending on the status of star receiver Laviska Shenault.

Shenault leads the Pac-12 in catches, touchdowns and receiving yards and is the straw that stirs the Colorado offense. After suffering a toe injury against USC that kept him out last week against Washington, he's questionable heading into this weekend.

"We've gotta prepare as if he's going to go," Smith said. "He's a dynamic player that they use in a lot of different ways. If he's not out there, then we'll adjust accordingly."

Regardless of whether or not Shenault is able to play on Saturday, the Oregon State defense will still have their work cut out for them as CU quarterback Steven Montez has developed into one of the most dynamic and accurate signal-callers in the Pac-12.

"He's a gifted quarterback," Smith said of Montez. "You watch him and he's a tall, strong, and athletic quarterback with a strong arm and a lot of experience. He knows that system inside and out and we're going to have to do our best to contain him."