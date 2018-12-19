ACT NOW : Sign up for an annual subscription, and get $99 in NEW Oregon State Beavers gear! Click here to learn more

Homewood Flossmoor (Ill.) cornerback Wynston Russell has signed with Oregon State and will enroll early, he informed BeaversEdge.com. The Beavers typically don't recruit the state of Illinois very often, but defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar had a relationship with Russell when he was the DC at Wisconsin. Russell also held offers from Iowa State, Syracuse, Toledo, Wisconsin, and Western Michigan.

Quotable: "Oregon State is just a great overall fit for me so I decided to commit," Russell said. "Oregon State just has so much to offer it was really hard not to give them my commitment. I had a great official visit last weekend and the visit also really sold me on the school."

Links

DB Russell pledges to Oregon State

Russell set to officially visit Oregon State

* Back to Signing Day Central Homepage