BeaversEdge.com

The Beavers have officially added an underrated piece to its 2019 recruiting class, as Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian outside linebacker Ryan Franke has inked with OSU. Franke had a very productive senior season, recording 39 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, seven sacks, two fumble recovers, three forced fumbles, and 11 quarterback hurries.

Quotable: "All of the coaches at OSU are the same people they were since before I committed," Franke explained. "I have good relationships with the coaches, and we always have a good time when I go up to visit. I still talk with the coaches a lot."

