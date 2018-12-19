BeaversEdge.com

Oregon State Beavers Football Signee: Rob Vanderlaan
Pleasant HIll (Calif.) Diablo Valley C.C. offensive tackle Rob Vanderlaan has signed with Oregon State. Vanderlaan also held offers from Eastern Michigan and New Mexico State but had a handful of other schools interested before his commitment. Vanderlaan comes to OSU as a sophomore with a redshirt year available and will enroll in January.
Quotable: "I knew I wanted to be here. I also had a great meeting with Coach Michalczik, and he was letting me know that I would be coming here and competing for a starting job right away. And me and the other O-lineman commits will be the future of Oregon State."
Links
Excited to announce my commitment to Oregon State University!!!! pic.twitter.com/eRDQl9vx8D— Rob Vanderlaan (@RobinV58) November 23, 2018
It’s defenitly the move. It’s been a dream of mine to play in the pac 12. Coming from walk on offer at FCS out of high school too being recruited by multiple pac 12’s and numerous other big schools. Never settle!— Rob Vanderlaan (@RobinV58) December 6, 2018