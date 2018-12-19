BeaversEdge.com

ACT NOW : Sign up for an annual subscription, and get $99 in NEW Oregon State Beavers gear! Click here to learn more

Pleasant HIll (Calif.) Diablo Valley C.C. offensive tackle Rob Vanderlaan has signed with Oregon State. Vanderlaan also held offers from Eastern Michigan and New Mexico State but had a handful of other schools interested before his commitment. Vanderlaan comes to OSU as a sophomore with a redshirt year available and will enroll in January.

Quotable: "I knew I wanted to be here. I also had a great meeting with Coach Michalczik, and he was letting me know that I would be coming here and competing for a starting job right away. And me and the other O-lineman commits will be the future of Oregon State."

