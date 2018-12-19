BeaversEdge.com

ACT NOW : Sign up for an annual subscription, and get $99 in NEW Oregon State Beavers gear! Click here to learn more

Oregon State has added a four-star prospect in Omar Speights. The Philadelphia native moved out to Corvallis to attend Crescent Valley a few months ago to be closer to his brother Jeromy Reichner, who plays defensive end for the Beavs. Speights battled some injury here and there but had a strong season. Speights is listed as a weakside defensive end but is expected to come in as an inside linebacker for OSU.

Quotable: "It was just the vibe that everyone gives," Speights said about OSU. "It's a slow environment where I can focus and get everything done and accomplish my goals. The coaches are reviving the whole place, they're getting everything back up and running."



Links

Speights intends to follow family to Oregon State

Four-star defensive end has strong connection to Oregon State

* Back to Signing Day Central Homepage