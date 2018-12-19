BeaversEdge.com

ACT NOW : Sign up for an annual subscription, and get $99 in NEW Oregon State Beavers gear! Click here to learn more

Oregon State added a smart, physical linebacker in Michael Erhart, who could play either inside or outside 'backer but is projected to play inside. Erhart led a charge of commitments for OSU back in June and has been a leader of the Beavers' class. According to the team's maxpreps page, Erhart caught 17 passes for 370 yards and five touchdowns, while recorded 45 tackles, two tackles for loss, three sacks, an interception, and five pass break ups on defense.

Quotable: "It was really cool," Erhart said of hanging out with his future teammates. "We've been talking before the visit. It was great meeting some of the commits in person and hang out with them. I also got to hang out with Tristan Gebbia. I'm good friends with him because he came from Calabasas. My family knows him pretty well. I also got to talk to Avery Roberts. That was cool."

