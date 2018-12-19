BeaversEdge.com

Arizona pushed for the Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei defensive tackle in October, but Evan Bennett remained solid with the Beavers and signed with OSU on National Signing Day. UCLA also had some interest late in Bennett, who will enroll at Oregon State in January. Bennett is ranked the No. 95 prospect in the state of California. Bennett helped lead Mater Dei to a state championship in 2018.

Quotable: "My conversations with the defensive coaches was just about my play and how I can benefit from their program and how they can benefit from me," Bennett said. "We talked about how I can fit in when I come in. With Coach Smith, we talked about the program itself and got to know each other better. It was a really good talk -- really eye opening, to see the dynamic of the whole football program and how they care about their athletes on and off the field."

