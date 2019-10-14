PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith announced during his Monday Press Conference that senior receiver Trevon Bradford will redshirt this season.

After recording 56 catches for 649 yards and six touchdowns in his first year in OSU's new offense, the Oregon City native was expected to be a formidable No. 2 option to Isaiah Hodgins in the OSU passing game this season. However, a foot injury suffered in spring led to surgery and the ensuing recovery that has taken far longer than the Beavers expected.

"We're planning on redshirting him with the hope that he'll be able to play in a few games this year," Smith said. "He's been doing some light work in practices, but he hasn't been cleared."

RELATED: WATCH: Smith Monday Presser | Snap Counts: Utah

It's unclear exactly when Bradford will return to the field, but Smith noted that he's optimistic that he'll be able to play in a few games this season while still claiming a redshirt year.

"We were hopeful he could play this year, but he just hasn't gotten to the point of being cleared yet," Smith said. "He doesn't want to just play in five games and call it good, so to my understanding he wants to play in four and come back next season."

Until Bradford does make his 2019 debut, the Beavers will continue to lean on Hodgins, Champ Flemings, Kolby Taylor, and Tyjon Lindsey to deliver receiving production.