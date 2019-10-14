Snap Counts: Who played the most against Utah?
An incredible resource that BeaversEdge.com has at its disposal is Pro Football Focus' snap counts list, which shows every player who saw snaps for the Beavers on offense and defense and how much they played.
Who played the most in Oregon State's 52-7 loss to Utah? Read on to find out...
* denotes starter
Quarterback
|Player
|Total Snaps
|Pass
|Run
|
Jake Luton*
|
55
|
39
|
16
|
Tristan Gebbia
|
13
|
10
|
3
Running Back
|Player
|Total Snaps
|Pass
|Run
|
Artavis Pierce*
|
41
|
29
|
12
|
Calvin Tyler Jr.
|
16
|
12
|
4
|
BJ Baylor
|
12
|
8
|
4
