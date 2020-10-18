BeaversEdge - Oregon State Beavers Football: Quotes of the Week

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

With the Oregon State football team having wrapped up its first week of fall camp, BeaversEdge.com Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter gives the quotes of the week from the players and coaches.

Safety David Morris on who's impressed him on offense

"Luke Musgrave and Teagan Quitoriano are both really physical guys that do a great job of running routes and making plays. Zeriah Beason has also stepped up and has looked great too. All in all, our offense has done a nice job. We're pushing each other and that's going to lead to success throughout the season."

Defensive Coordinator Tim Tibesar on JUCO DB's acclimating to the defense

"For those JC guys, this is really their first opportunity to put the pads on and play within our defense. The speed of the game really changes when you're out there with pads and helmets, but those guys have done a nice job of adjusting to the defense. We're really happy to have those guys with us this year."

Cornerback Jaydon on defensive backs' coach Blue Adams

"Coach Blue is going to push you to be your best every single day. Whether that's in the classroom or on the field, he wants you to achieve your goals. He made our secondary family too. We're a really tight-knit family and we're really lucky to have a coach like him to get us to our potential."

OLB Addison Gumbs on how the defense looks + potential

"We look great so far. We're flying to the ball and making some nice plays out there. Our coaches have us in great positions and the improvement as a whole just since last year has been great, so I'm really excited about the future."

Head coach Jonathan Smith on what he's seen from freshman receiver Zeriah Beason

"I can see him being a factor if he continues to play the way he's been playing. "He's impressed with not only his skill set but his ability to understand the offense and be able to do some different things. Mentally, he's not playing like a freshman.