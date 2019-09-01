News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-01 11:35:18 -0500') }} football Edit

2020 DE Leshaun Bell on OSU: "It was like a match made in heaven."

Oo8koxcjtkwlrt91dooa
Jared Halus • BeaversEdge
@RivalsJared
Recruiting Analyst

Oregon State has recruited defensive line prospects specifically well in the class of 2020. With JUCO standouts Tavis Shippen and Alex Lemon already committed, the Beavers have secured some solid p...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}