With the Oregon State women's and men's basketball teams wrapping up nonconference play this past Sunday, BeaversEdge.com Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter gives you the rundown on Scott Rueck and Wayne Tinkle 's squads as they enter Pac-12 play.

RECORD: 12-0

ON DECK: Jan. 3rd vs Utah (7 p.m. Pac-12 ) - Jan. 5th vs Colorado (12 p.m. Pac-12)

RUNDOWN: Armed with an undefeated record and No. 3 national rank, the Oregon State women's basketball team is poised to continue its strong play heading into the Pac-12 slate. The Beavers wrapped up their nonconference slate on Sunday with a 69-50 romp over Cal State Bakersfield. Moving forward, head coach Scott Rueck and Co. will be looking to keep up the heat heading into the opening weekend of Pac-12 play. The Beavers will have the benefit of starting conference play in the friendly confines of Gill Coliseum as Utah and Colorado will be the first conference opponents to face the No. 3 Beavers. With the Beavers largely cruising through nonconference play and having a strong case to be the No. 1 team in the country, it'll be interesting to see how they respond to the rigors of conference play. Both the Utes and Buffs have played the Beavers very tough in previous seasons, and I expect that to continue this weekend. OSU should win both contests at home, but undefeated Colorado (12-0, 1-0 Pac-12) could be the more dangerous of the two as they've been quite solid to start the season. In any case, this Oregon State women's basketball team is as good as any, perhaps the best Rueck has had during his time in Corvallis and I don't expect the momentum to slow down anytime soon. Look for the Beavers to come out of week one with two wins in front of their home fans at Gill Coliseum.

Quick Hits

- Oregon State ranks seventh nationally in field-goal percentage defense (32.1)

- The Beavers are sixth nationally in rebounds per game (45.6)

- OSU is second in the country in rebound margin (+ 14.2)

- The Beavers are 10th in the country in scoring margin, winning their contests by an average of 25.3 points.

- Mikayla Pivec leads the Pac-12 in rebounds per game (9.9), ranks fourth in field goal percentage (58.3), is sixth in scoring (15.4), and is fourth in assists per game at 5.6. She's also fourth in the conference in minutes played per game, averaging 31.9 per game.

- Taylor Jones leads all Pac-12 freshmen in scoring and blocks, averaging 14.1 points on 61 percent shooting, and swatting two shots per game. She's also seventh in the conference in rebounds per game (7.8).

- Aleah Goodman is sixth in the conference in three-point percentage, knocking down 44 percent of her threes. Additionally, she's eighth in assists, averaging just under five per game.

- As a team, the Beavers lead the Pac-12 in three-point percentage (37.5) and come in second in blocks per game (6.0).