The Oregon State men’s basketball team is back in action this Saturday as the Beavers make their annual trek to Portland to play in the Dam City Classic. In what was a tournament in past seasons, the Beavers this season will play just one game at Moda Center, hosting the Texas A&M Aggies (3-4) at 8:00 p.m on Pac-12 Network.

Despite losing to the Saint Louis this past weekend, the Beavers (6-2) were proud of the way that they battled through adversity and were able to overcome a double-digit deficit in the second half to be in the game until the very end.

“We were down by double-digits late in the second half and we were able to get the lead and that showed a lot of heart and toughness,” guard Ethan Thompson said. “We need to be able to come out from the jump like that and maintain that for 40 minutes.

Forward Tres Tinkle wasn’t quite as rosy as Thompson as he feels the Beavers really let one go against Saint Louis and that the Beavers need to simply have more production.

“There’s definitely more negatives than positives because we let one slip away,” Tres Tinkle said. “We should have had that game, but we had a lot of turnovers, myself included. Our starters missed shots that we normally make and we didn’t come out like we gameplanned. We have to stay more disciplined to our game plan… That was a tough team, but we feel we could have and should have beaten them. The only good thing was we showed fight, but it wasn’t enough.”

The Beavers were facing an uphill climb for most of the afternoon as the team was saddled with early foul-trouble, cold shooting, and didn’t respond well to the intense physicality that Saint Louis provided.

“It’s difficult, but that’s not the first game like that we’ve experienced,” Thompson said. “We want to use that game to make us that much better moving forward.”

Coach Wayne Tinkle described the game as disappointing, noting that he has watched the game several times, and feels the Beavers should have played better.

“I’ve watched that game multiple times and it was disappointing,” he said said. “We knew they were a good team. They had just beat Seton Hall and Seton Hall just knocked off Kentucky. They beat Butler… We knew it was going to be a challenge. It’s disappointing from the standpoint that we prepared for a physical game and we didn’t respond well. Uncharacteristic turnovers and we didn’t shoot it well after shooting very well in the Missouri State game. Defensively, we have to get better at knowing when an opposing shooter gets hot and to guard him tighter.”

Following the loss, the Beavers have called this game against the Aggies a must-win game for their non-conference resumé and NCAA Tournament hopes.

“This is going to be a big game for us and we need this win,” Thompson said. “Not only to help us in March, but to give us some momentum to finish off the preseason.”

Wayne Tinkle noted that the Aggies present the Beavers’ toughest challenge of the preseason as they are a very up-and-down team that likes to get out and run.

“It will be the toughest opponent we’ve played in the Dam City Classic,” Wayne Tinkle said. “I know they’re 3-4 overall, but look at who they’ve played. They’ve got a young team, but they’re very talented and it’s going to be a tough challenge. They are much more athletic than the previous teams we’ve played.

As has been the case for the past few seasons, the excitement is high for OSU players to be able to play on an NBA court and dream that they’ll be playing on one some day. Combine that excitement to compete with being able to play in front of where a large part of their fanbase resides, the Beavers are amped up for playing at Moda Center.

“It’s a great experience and I had a great time up there last year,” Ethan Thompson said. “It’s fun going to the locker room and seeing names like Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum in the lockers. Being able to get on the court and get on the court where NBA guys play is very exciting.”

Added Wayne Tinkle: “It’s a great experience for our players. We get to go back up there and really give back to our fans in the Portland area. To play in the Moda Center is exciting for our recruiting and for our players. The relationship we’ve built with the Trail Blazers and the Rose Quarter folks has really been a nice deal for our program.”