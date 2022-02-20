Oregon State Baseball Sweeps Sunday Play

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: WBB: Beavers Take Down Bears | Mailbag: MBB; Attrition; Spring Predictions | New Target Profile: Johnny Thompson Jr.

SURPRISE, Ariz. – The 11th-ranked Oregon State baseball team ended its first weekend of action with a pair of wins over Gonzaga and New Mexico on Sunday at Surprise Stadium.

The Beavers defeated Gonzaga, 9-5, in game one, followed by a 13-3 game two victory over New Mexico that ended in the eighth inning, via the 10-run rule, after a grand slam by TJ Wheeler. The wins brought OSU to a 4-0 record and the Beavers outscored their opponents 56-14 over the weekend.

Oregon State rapped out 12 hits in the first game of the day, defeating the Bulldogs, 9-5. Jacob Melton went 3-for-4, driving in three runs, to pace the OSU offense.

Travis Bazzana and Justin Boyd both posted two hits, with the latter driving in two. Wheeler also drove in two, with both coming during Oregon State’s six-run fifth inning. Bazzana drove in both of his during the frame, doing so on a triple to right center.

Ian Lawson picked up the win, his first of the season. He struck out two while allowing two hits and two runs in 1 1/3 innings. Brock Townsend started for the Beavers, working four innings. He allowed five hits and two runs with three strikeouts before giving way to Lawson in the fifth.

Trystan Vrieling took the loss for Gonzaga (2-2). He allowed seven hits and eight runs with five strikeouts in four innings.

The Beavers used a late offense in game two to defeat New Mexico. OSU scored five in the seventh inning and four in the eighth for the 10-run victory. Wheeler’s grand slam, coming in the eight, capped, the offense’s output, which saw the Beavers finish with 15 hits and three walks.

Seven different Beavers recorded two hits in the win, with Wheeler and Greg Fuchs pacing the club with four RBI apiece. Matthew Gretler, who entered the game as a pinch hitter, also drove in two.

OSU tallied five extra-base hits in the win. Justin Boyd doubled twice, while Fuchs and Gretler had one apiece.

Jacob Kmatz made his first career appearance in the second game, picking up the win. He scattered six hits and two runs in five innings of work. Brett Russell, who started for New Mexico, took the loss to drop to 0-1. He allowed six hits and three runs – one earned – in four innings.

OSU Athletics