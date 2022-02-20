Oregon State WBB: Beavers Take Down Cal on Senior Day

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Mailbag: MBB; Attrition; Spring Predictions | New Target Profile: Johnny Thompson Jr.

CORVALLIS – The Oregon State women’s basketball team took down California 68-59 Sunday afternoon, as the Beavers hosted Senior Day at Gill Coliseum.

“This was a great day at Gill Coliseum,” said Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck. “It was an emotional day. The emotions of Senior Day had an effect on the beginning of the game. The third quarter was where this game separated. We got in such a nice rhythm – it was a great stretch. I’m really proud of this team. It was great to win, and it was great to have such a special home crowd again.”

Andrea Aquino made her first collegiate appearance in the contest, scoring the game’s first basket before being subbed off.

Ellie Mack finished with 14 points on 5-for-7 shooting from the floor, finishing with six rebounds. Taya Corosdale had 10 points and nine rebounds, while Talia von Oelhoffen had nine points on 4-for-8 shooting. Kennedy Brown also ended the day with nine points.

Oregon State shot 51 percent from the floor, compared to 29 percent for California. The Beavers also held a 44-31 advantage on the glass.

The teams traded baskets early on, as the Beavers took a 15-14 advantage with three minutes to go in the first quarter. Oregon State led 21-19 after a quarter of play.

The sides continues to trade buckets through most of the second frame, as California headed to the break in front 35-33.

OSU retook the lead early in the third, but Cal used a 9-0 run to go in front by six mid-way through the period. The Beavers ended the third quarter with 12 unanswered points to go to the closing frame with a 52-47 edge.

Oregon State brought the lead to double-figures early in the fourth, on its way to the nine-point win.

OSU celebrated seniors Aquino, Corosdale, Mack, Jovana Subasic, Emily Codding and Tea Adams before the game. Corosdale has one more year of eligibility remaining and has yet to decide if she will return for the 2022-23 season.

The Beavers will hit the road next week for a matchup with Utah on Thursday.

OSU Athletics