BeaversEdge - Oregon State Baseball Set To Take On Washington

With the No. 21 Oregon State baseball team (14-5, 2-1 Pac-12) set to continue Pac-12 play against Washington (8-10, 0-3) in Seattle this weekend, BeaversEdge.com previews of the matchup...

- Oregon State’s bullpen has allowed just 59 hits in 86 innings this season. The bullpen has an 8-1 record.

- The Beavers are first in the Pac-12 allowing 6.79 hits per game. That ranks 12th nationally.

- OSU is 12-0 when scoring first this season. The Beavers are also 13-1 when out-hitting their opponents.

- Ten different Beavers have hit at least one home run this season.

- The game marks the first on the road for the Beavers in the month of March; OSU is 7-4 at home.

- Oregon State’s pitching staff became the first team in the conference to reach 200 or more strikeouts this season. The Beavers have 201 after totaling 14 in Wednesday’s win over Santa Clara.

- Oregon State is second in the Pac-12 with 10.58 strikeouts per nine innings, which also ranks 34th nationally.

- Kyler McMahan’s five RBI Wednesday marked a career-high for the junior, who extended his hit streak to four games with a 2-for-4 night, which included a double and his first home run of the season. McMahan has nine RBI on the strength of five hits, which includes three doubles. He is 5-for-15 (.333) during the streak.

- Oregon State and Washington are meeting for the first time since 2019 when the Beavers swept a three-game series at Husky Ballpark.

- The Beavers have won four straight and eight of their last 10 versus the Huskies. OSU has won six consecutive series versus UW, including three consecutive in Seattle.

- The 2019 sweep was the Beavers’ first against Washington since 2005, which was also in Seattle.