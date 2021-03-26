BeaversEdge - Oregon State Baseball Set To Take On Washington

Oregon State Baseball Set To Take On Washington
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With the No. 21 Oregon State baseball team (14-5, 2-1 Pac-12) set to continue Pac-12 play against Washington (8-10, 0-3) in Seattle this weekend, BeaversEdge.com previews of the matchup...
MORE: Oregon State To Face Loyola-Chicago In Sweet Sixteen | HOOP SCOOP: 2022 Outlook | EDGE POD: Previewing OSU-Loyola-Chicago
WHO, WHAT, WHERE, WHEN
No. 21 Oregon State (14-5, 2-1 Pac-12) vs Washington (8-10, 0-3)
Husky Ballpark; Seattle, Wash.
TV - Washington Live Stream (CLICK HERE)
Radio - Beaver Sports Network (CLICK HERE)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Friday, March 26th - 5 p.m.
OSU Starting Pitcher - RHP Kevin Abel (1-3, 3.65 ERA)
UW Starting Pitcher - TBD
Saturday, March 27th - 2 p.m.
OSU SP - LHP Cooper Hjerpe (1-1, 2.10)
UW SP - TBD
Sunday, March 28th - 1 p.m.
OSU SP - RHP Jake Pfennigs (2-0, 2.49)
UW SP - TBD
Scouting UW
Opposing Hitters to watch
#10 Will Simpson - Fr. IF -.250 avg, 15 H, 2 2B, 3 HR, 9 RBI
#7 Braiden Ward - Jr. OF -.338 avg, 24 H, 5 2B, 1 HR, 5 RBI
#23 Christian Jones - Jr. OF/IF -.256 avg, 11 H, 6 2B, 1 HR, 8 RBI
Oregon State Quick Hits
- Oregon State’s bullpen has allowed just 59 hits in 86 innings this season. The bullpen has an 8-1 record.
- The Beavers are first in the Pac-12 allowing 6.79 hits per game. That ranks 12th nationally.
- OSU is 12-0 when scoring first this season. The Beavers are also 13-1 when out-hitting their opponents.
- Ten different Beavers have hit at least one home run this season.
- The game marks the first on the road for the Beavers in the month of March; OSU is 7-4 at home.
- Oregon State’s pitching staff became the first team in the conference to reach 200 or more strikeouts this season. The Beavers have 201 after totaling 14 in Wednesday’s win over Santa Clara.
- Oregon State is second in the Pac-12 with 10.58 strikeouts per nine innings, which also ranks 34th nationally.
- Kyler McMahan’s five RBI Wednesday marked a career-high for the junior, who extended his hit streak to four games with a 2-for-4 night, which included a double and his first home run of the season. McMahan has nine RBI on the strength of five hits, which includes three doubles. He is 5-for-15 (.333) during the streak.
- Oregon State and Washington are meeting for the first time since 2019 when the Beavers swept a three-game series at Husky Ballpark.
- The Beavers have won four straight and eight of their last 10 versus the Huskies. OSU has won six consecutive series versus UW, including three consecutive in Seattle.
- The 2019 sweep was the Beavers’ first against Washington since 2005, which was also in Seattle.
Oregon State Stats
Pac-12 Standings
Prediction: Oregon State Sweeps Washington
Talk about a great opportunity for Oregon State to get right this weekend...
The Beavers will be traveling to Seattle to face Washington in a three-game Pac-12 slate and on the surface, this weekend seems like a prime opportunity for the team to flex its muscle against lesser competition.
UW has struggled to score this season and finds itself at the bottom of the Pac-12 statistics in just about every offensive category. They're a little more consistent on the mound, but the lack of offense has really been UW's achilles-heel.
Mitch Canham and Co. have been playing inconsistent baseball as of late, going just 4-4 over their previous eight after starting the season 10-1 and this matchup against the Huskies should be a great opportunity to get back on track.
Look for Oregon State to come out swinging in the Emerald City and get back to its winning ways with a three-game sweep of Washington where OSU's bats come to life and the pitching locks down a UW offense that only has one player hitting over .300 on the season.
----
• Talk about it inside The Dam Board
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught & @JaredHalus
• Subscribe to our YouTube page.