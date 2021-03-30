BeaversEdge - Aleah Goodman Announces Departure

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State senior guard Aleah Goodman announced on Tuesday afternoon that she will not be returning to the program next season.

Despite being eligible to return due to the NCAA's COVID-19 blanket waiver that allows athletes to return with the same eligibility next season, Goodman decided it was time to start the next chapter of her life.

"Oregon State has given me my best friends. Provided me a place to call home. And has been everything I could have imagined these last four years to be. I will forever be thankful I had the opportunity to represent this university. Thank you.

With that being said. I have decided not to come back next year. I am excited to start this next chapter of my life and can't wait to see what God has in store for me," Goodman said via Twitter.

The 5-foot-9 guard from Milwaukee, Ore. (La Salle) ends her four-year career as one of the more accomplished players to come through the program.

She was named Pac-12 Freshman Honorable Mention in her first year, Pac-12 Sixth Player of The Year in her sophomore campaign, all Pac-12 defensive mention in her junior year, and was named All Pac-12 in her senior year.

This past season, Goodman averaged 16.2 points, 4.9 assists, and 3.2 rebounds helping lead Oregon State to the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament. Her prolific three-point shooting will not soon be forgotten as she ranked third in school history in three-pointers made (241) and leaves as the programs' all-time three-point percentage leader at 44%.

Goodman's departure comes a day after Sasha Goforth announced she was exiting the program, leaving Oregon State with just Talia Von Oelhoffen and Savannah Samuel as the scholarship guards on the roster.

Class of 2021 five-star guard Greta Kampschroeder will join this program this offseason...