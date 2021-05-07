BeaversEdge - Oregon State Baseball Set To Host USC

Oregon State Baseball Set To Host USC
With the Oregon State baseball team set to host USC in Pac-12 action this weekend, BeaversEdge.com previews of the matchup...
WHO, WHAT, WHERE, WHEN
USC (19-19, 7-11 Pac-12) vs Oregon State (29-14, 11-7)
Goss Stadium at Coleman Field; Corvallis, Ore.
TV - Pac-12 Networks
Radio - Beaver Sports Network (CLICK HERE)
LIVE STATS - CLICK HERE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Friday, May 7th - 4 p.m.
OSU Starting Pitcher - RHP Kevin Abel (3-3, 2.83)
USC Starting Pitcher - LHP Isaac Esqueda (4-2, 3.03)
Saturday, May 8th - 6:30 p.m.
OSU SP - LHP Cooper Hjerpe (2-4, 2.91)
USC SP - RHP Chandler Champlain (2-4, 5.57)
Sunday, May 9th - 12 p.m.
OSU SP - RHP Jake Pfennigs (3-0, 2.97)
USC SP - LHP Alex Cornwell (5-4, 4.68)
Scouting USC
Opposing Hitters to watch
#8 Ben Ramirez - Jr. INF -.324 avg, 45 H, 5 2B, 3 3B, 6 HR, 33 RBI
#15 Rhylan Thomas - Fr. OF - .287 avg, 39 H, 7 2B, 17 RBI
#3 Jamal O'Guinn - Jr. INF/OF - .234 avg, 30 H, 7 HR, 31 RBI
Oregon State Quick Hits
- USC holds the all-time series advantage, 56-35, with Oregon State posting a 6-4 record in the last 10 games.
- OSU, which trails 25-21 in games played in Corvallis, has won five of the last eight series played at Goss Stadium. The Beavers are 16-11 over that stretch.
- Oregon State’s batters have totaled 114 multiple-hit efforts through the first 43 games. That’s just 10 shy of the 2019 club’s total over its 57-game season.
- The 2021 Beavers are led by Andy Armstrong, who has 16. Ryan Ober has 15 while Joe Casey (11), Jacob Melton (11) and Troy Claunch (10) all have 10 or more. The 2019 club, the Beavers’last team to play a full season before 2021, had just three players with 10 or more: Adley Rutschman (24), Beau Philip (17) and Alex McGarry (14).
- Oregon State’s team earned run average of 2.86 ranks third nationally, trailing No. 1 Mon- mouth (2.51) and No. 2 Fairfield (2.56). Only seven teams nationally have a sub-3.00 ERA.
- The Beavers also rank fifth in WHIP (1.13), tied for sixth in fielding percentage (.982) and seventh with 462 strikeouts. The Beavers are also tied for 15th with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- OSU has also allowed just 6.5 hits per game, tied for fifth nationally.
- Garret Forrester extended his on-base streak to 19 games Sunday.
- Jake Mulholland is now in sole possession of third in Pac-12 history with 41 career saves.
- Will Frisch has the Pac-12’s lowest ERA at 2.28.
Oregon State Team + Player Stats
Pac-12 Standings
Current D1 Baseball Postseason Projection
----
