Oregon State Baseball Set To Host Arizona
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With the Oregon State baseball team set to face Arizona at Goss Stadium in Pac-12 action this weekend, BeaversEdge.com previews of the matchup...
MORE: FB Scholarship Chart | Beavers Add 2021 TE Gabe Milbourn
WHO, WHAT, WHEN, WHERE
Arizona (36-13, 19-8 Pac-12) vs Oregon State (32-18, 14-10)
Goss Stadium; Corvallis, Ore.
TV - Pac-12 Networks
Radio - Beaver Sports Network (CLICK HERE)
LIVE STATS - CLICK HERE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Friday, May 21st - 6 p.m.
OSU Starting Pitcher - RHP Kevin Abel (3-3, 3.41)
UA Starting Pitcher - RHP Tyler Thornton (1-3, 5.03)
Saturday, May 22nd - 6 p.m.
OSU SP - LHP Cooper Hjerpe (2-5, 3.92)
UA SP - LHP Garrett Irvin (5-1, 3.51)
Sunday, May 23rd - 12 p.m.
OSU SP - RHP Jake Pfennigs (4-0, 3.35)
UA SP - TBA
Scouting Arizona
Opposing Hitters to watch
#6 Daniel Susac - Fr. C -.364 avg, 68 H, 19 2B, 12 HR, 58 RBI
#1 Kobe Kato - So. INF - .364 avg, 63 H, 13 2B, 26 RBI
#15 Jacob Berry - Fr. INF - .391 avg, 72 H, 13 2B, 13 HR, 58 RBI
Oregon State Quick Hits
- The teams are meeting for the 78th time on Friday and the Beavers hold a slim 39-38 ad- vantage all-time.
- The Beavers have won seven of the last 10 meetings back to 2016. OSU, all-time, is 23- 10 in games played in Corvallis.
- Oregon State has won the last three series played in Corvallis dating back to 2015. The
- Beavers have taken nine of the 11 three-game series played in Corvallis. The first meeting in Oregon was in 1998.
- Oregon State now has 49 home runs on the year and is looking to become the fifth Beaver team since 2000 to tally 50 or more in the regular season. OSU did so in 2000 (58), 2001 (53), 2002 (54) and 2018 (52). The 2018 club ended the season with 67 after hitting 15 in the postseason.
- The 2021 Beavers have hit 13 home runs over their last six games. That includes nine in the three-game series versus Arizona State.
- Troy Claunch recorded an eighth-inning single Tuesday to extend his hit streak to 11 games, the longest by a Beaver this season. Claunch is 17-for-44 (.386) with four doubles, three home runs, and 11 RBI during the season. He has upped his average from .270 prior to the streak to .302.
- Oregon State has six games remaining during the regular season. All six are set to air on the Pac-12 Networks.
- Andy Armstrong was named as a semifinalist for the Brooks Wallace Award Tuesday. The honor is given annually to the nation’s top collegiate shortstop.
- OSU has 503 strikeouts this season, which leads the Pac-12 and marks the fourth time in school history with 500 or more.
- Wade Meckler pushed hit streak to six games Tuesday, his season long.
Oregon State Team + Player Stats
Tale Of The Tape
Pac-12 Standings
Current D1 Baseball Postseason Projection
----
• Talk about it inside The Dam Board
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught & @JaredHalus
• Subscribe to our YouTube page.