Oregon State Baseball Set To Host Arizona

With the Oregon State baseball team set to face Arizona at Goss Stadium in Pac-12 action this weekend, BeaversEdge.com previews of the matchup...

- The teams are meeting for the 78th time on Friday and the Beavers hold a slim 39-38 ad- vantage all-time.

- The Beavers have won seven of the last 10 meetings back to 2016. OSU, all-time, is 23- 10 in games played in Corvallis.

- Oregon State has won the last three series played in Corvallis dating back to 2015. The

- Beavers have taken nine of the 11 three-game series played in Corvallis. The first meeting in Oregon was in 1998.

- Oregon State now has 49 home runs on the year and is looking to become the fifth Beaver team since 2000 to tally 50 or more in the regular season. OSU did so in 2000 (58), 2001 (53), 2002 (54) and 2018 (52). The 2018 club ended the season with 67 after hitting 15 in the postseason.

- The 2021 Beavers have hit 13 home runs over their last six games. That includes nine in the three-game series versus Arizona State.

- Troy Claunch recorded an eighth-inning single Tuesday to extend his hit streak to 11 games, the longest by a Beaver this season. Claunch is 17-for-44 (.386) with four doubles, three home runs, and 11 RBI during the season. He has upped his average from .270 prior to the streak to .302.

- Oregon State has six games remaining during the regular season. All six are set to air on the Pac-12 Networks.

- Andy Armstrong was named as a semifinalist for the Brooks Wallace Award Tuesday. The honor is given annually to the nation’s top collegiate shortstop.

- OSU has 503 strikeouts this season, which leads the Pac-12 and marks the fourth time in school history with 500 or more.

- Wade Meckler pushed hit streak to six games Tuesday, his season long.