2021 TE Gabe Milbourn Signs NLI To Oregon State

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

While Oregon State is mostly focused on its 2022 class, the staff circled back to 2021 add talented tight end Gabe Milbourn on Thursday night as the 6-foot-5 pass catcher signed a national letter of intent to Oregon State.

Milbourn held an offer from the Beavers for a good bit of his recruiting process, and also had offers from Fresno State, San Diego State, and UNLV.

Coach Brian Wozniak has a strong relationship with Milbourn, who told BeaversEdge last July that Oregon State were the front runners in his recruitment.

“I really like coach Wozniak. He is a really good guy, and that is really what I am looking for is a good fit for me and with my coaches, so it is definitely important,” Milbourn told BeaversEdge in a previous interview.

With 2021 signee J.T. Byrne and Milbourn both on the way, the Beavers are set to have 8 tight ends at their disposal, so look out for a solid rotation throughout the 2021 season.