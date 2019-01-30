Looking ahead to February 15th season opener for the No. 2 Oregon State baseball team in Surprise, Arizona, BeaversEdge.com now shifts to the Beaver infield. Losing the dynamic duo of Cadyn Grenier and Nick Madrigal will hurt the Beavers, but it also allows the younger guys who had great mentors to grow immensely in 2019. If you missed the preview of the outfielders, you can find that link here. Our preview of the pitching staff will run next week.

Lettermen Lost

Nick Madrigal: The heart and soul of the National Championship team, Madrigal was drafted fourth overall by the Chicago White Sox in last year's MLB Draft.. The 5-foot-8 second baseman was a force defensively, and had more power than it seemed his body could physically generate. The Beavers will miss the ability to get on base whenever necessary. The Beavers lose their three-hole hitter amidst a lineup that will look vastly different next season. It will be a challenge to replace a ‘program changer’ in Madrigal, but having Adley Rutschman eases the pain a little. Cadyn Grenier: Grenier always reminded me of Brandon Crawford at shortstop -- an elite defensive player with good potential at the plate. The Beavers lose one of, if not the best defensive shortstop in college baseball. I predict Grenier will fly through the minors faster than anticipated, and we will see him at the MLB level very soon. The tandem of Madrigal and Grenier combined for a total of ten errors all season. Impressive, to say the least. The biggest hole will be defensively up the middle in this revamped 2019 infield. Michael Gretler: Gretler played a full four years at OSU, and was one of the most consistent all-around players during his time. He never dazzled or showboated, but kept his head down and got the job done. Gretler batted .305 and only allowed eight errors at the hot corner last season, and will be another key loss to this infield.

The Returners

Kyler McMahan: McMahan is listed as IF/OF, but projects as an outfielder. However, McMahan saw limited action at second base last season, playing in 12 games with seven at-bats and three runs scored. The speedy sophomore from Seattle will likely find his way into the lineup, either as an everyday outfielder or a utility rotation player. Tyler Malone: I mentioned Malone in my outfield preview, but he may see time in the infield—it’s too early to tell. Malone saw time at first and third, and is a potential DH for Coach Bailey. Malone has a lot of power, as many witnessed on his home run tirade in the middle of last season. He is a disciplined hitter, and is strongest at the plate. However, I could also see him as a corner outfielder for a majority of the season. Andy Armstrong: Armstrong filled in magnificently when Madrigal was out with injury last season. He hit .262 with 13 doubles, and 20 RBI in 46 games, including 33 starts. A member of Pat Bailey’s inner circle, Armstrong will be a leader on this team. He projects at second base, but can really play any infield position. A contact hitter, expect to see Armstrong slotted high in the order. Zak Taylor: A captain and another member of the "inner circle," Taylor will make his case to be the everyday first baseman slotted in the middle of the order, something the Beavers have been missing since KJ Harrison. Taylor hit .274 with seven doubles, two home runs, and 22 RBIs in 61 games, with 48 starts. Expect the senior from Sherwood to be a leader with both words and actions. Ryan Ober: A 5-foot-11 sophomore from Washington, Ober played in eight games last year, scoring four runs in seven at-bats. As a high school senior, Ober was first-team all-State, all-area, and all-league. A gifted talent, Ober’s a natural hitter who could slot in at third base to replace Michael Gretler. George Mendazona: Mendazona redshirted last season after seeing limited action his freshman season. However, when in, Mendazona was effective at whatever role he was used. He hit over .500 two season in high school, but has not recorded his first collegiate hit. He will look to do that and more this season. Alex McGarry: After redshirting last season after his transfer from Tacoma Community college, McGarry looks to compete for a starting role in the infield. The speedy 6-foot-2 lefty can fit almost anywhere on the field, and posted a 27:19 K-BB ratio at Tacoma. Adley Rutschman: Rutschman dazzled in 2018, earning CWS Most Outstanding Player after breaking the CWS record with 17 hits. Additionally, Rutschman set the OSU single-season record with 102 hits and 83 RBI. He was also a D1Baseball.com First-Team All-American, All-Pac-12 first team, and the Richard W. “Dick” Case award winner. Potentially the number one overall pick in the 2019 draft, Rutschman is prepared to have his best season yet, much to the delight of Beaver fans. Troy Claunch: Claunch posted quality starts when Rutschman was given a break. Claunch is a stout defensive player, which is absolutely necessary at the catcher position. The sophomore batted .321 with two home runs, a double, and 10 RBI. Claunch will continue to fill in when Rutschman rests or plays first base/DH. Zack Zalesky: Zalesky appeared in eight games, picking up his first career hit against New Mexico. The Corvallis native will continue to appear in a rotational role for the Beavs.

