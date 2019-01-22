With just over three weeks until Oregon State baseball kicks off its 2019 campaign for another National Championship, the roster will look very different than it did just a season ago. With that, this is the first article of a series where we take a look at Oregon State’s 2019 roster in terms of the outfield, infield, and pitching staff. An outfield that has been so deep the past few seasons will be thinner in 2019. Let’s take a look at who is gone, and who will see more action this year.

Preston Jones USA Today

Lettermen Lost

Trevor Larnach: The Beavers lost a big bat in the middle of the order when Larnach was selected No. 20 overall by the Minnesota Twins in June. The 2018 team leader in home runs (19) and runs (72), was a First-Team All-American at D1Baseball.com, Baseball America, and numerous other organizations. Larnach will leave a hole in right field defensively as well, boasting a .986 fielding percentage—two errors in 143 putouts. Impressive. Larnach will be missed as an all-around player for the Beavs. Steven Kwan: Arguably one of the most important players in the 2018 run, Kwan’s uncanny ability to get on base paired with his high baseball IQ and speed—both defensively and on the basepaths—leave the Beavers needing that spark plug again. With Kwan batting leadoff, the Beavs were always a threat to have runners on and nobody out for the bigger hitters. Kwan’s 14 steals were second on the team to Madrigal (15), and Kwan posted an impressive .355 batting average at the top of the order. His 91 hits on the year was second on the team to one Adley Rutschman (remember this kid?) who had 102. But the thing that might be missed most about ‘Kwany’ is his energy he brought to the team. Always upbeat and always full of energy, Kwan’s presence will be missed in 2019. Jack Anderson: Pac-12 All-Academic First Team. Pac-12 Baseball Scholar-Athlete of the Year. Jack Anderson has always been more than baseball. A veteran presence in the locker room, Anderson did whatever was needed of him by the team. If that meant sitting out games for situational matchups, he was willing. His numbers at the plate were not those of Madrigal, Larnach, or Rutschman, but his plate discipline, hustle, and baseball IQ are to be desired in incoming players. Kyle Nobach: The redshirt-senior was huge for the Beavers in the postseason. Built like a unit, Nobach slugged a career-high six home runs in 2018, none bigger than his jack to right field in the seventh inning of the Beavers’ elimination game in Omaha. Nobach’s postseason heroics were huge for a player who was left off the 2017 World Series roster due to injury. He and Anderson now graduate as champions.

The Returners

Preston Jones: Jones, a Junior, is the likely candidate to fill Kwan’s shoes as leadoff man and center fielder. His speed on the basepaths is dangerous, as Jones has been used as a pinch-runner in many clutch situations. Additionally, his speed contributes to his range defensively, which will be a big part in replacing Kwan. The Beavers were 12th nationally last year in fielding percentage—something that may have been overlooked with the offensive firepower they possessed. Jones’ combination of speed and awareness are a good fit for an up-and-coming player. Joe Casey: The sophomore from Corvallis played in 18 games for the Beavers last season, including doubling in a one-for-three effort from the plate in the series finale against USC. Casey hit 7-for-14 over those 18 games, with four walks. Casey also brings energy and excitement to the team as well, which can be understated. Whether it be stuffing 30 pieces of gum in his mouth during the CWS rain delay or the rally cap in the dugout, Casey’s love of baseball is contagious. It will be interesting to see how Casey performs in the first year without his dad as head coach. Elliot Willy: Along with Casey, Willy has seen limited action his first two years at OSU. However, it’s now his turn to try and fill the huge footsteps left before him. Willy only saw action in three games last year, going 1-for-3. He was rated the No. 5 high school player in Oregon, hailing from Bend, OR. The 6’1 redshirt-sophomore will be pursuing a starting role for the defending champions. Zach Clayton: Clayton had six at-bats in six games in 2018, and scored the tying run in the second matchup of the CWS final. He was ranked as the No. 178 player nationally coming out of high school in 2017. Clayton will be a sophomore this season, and will look to make an impact on an outfield that lost its stars to the MLB. Tyler Malone: Malone played all over for the Beavers in 2018, getting time at first base and the outfield. Malone may be the starter in right field for Pat Bailey (who was the outfield coach before becoming interim head coach). Malone is a utility player who will likely see time at multiple positions this season. Malone was named to the CWS All-Tournament team, and his bat will be a big presence in a lineup that lost many big hitters. Malone hit .278 with eight home runs, in 53 appearances. Malone is another player whose postseason experience will be valuable to a young team.

Incoming Freshmen