Following a postponement in the 4th inning on Sunday evening, the Oregon State baseball team will continue its matchup against UC Irvine just after noon on ESPN+.

The Beavers lead the game 6-4 and the game will resume with one out and a runner on first base for UC Irvine in the bottom of the fourth.

Oregon State scored five runs in the second, highlighted by Elijah Hainline’s 11th home run of the season.

