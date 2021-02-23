BeaversEdge - WBB Signee Greta Kampschroeder Named McDonald’s All-American

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS – Oregon State signee Greta Kampschroeder has been named a McDonald’s All-American, the company announced Tuesday afternoon.

This marks the third-straight year the Beavers’ signing class has featured a McDonald’s All-American, as Kampschroeder will join fellow honorees Sasha Goforth (2020) and Kennedy Brown (2019) on the Oregon State squad next season.

Overall 48 high school seniors – comprising the top 24 girls and 24 boys in the country – were selected as All-Americans by a committee of basketball experts from more than 700 nominated players. While the honorees won’t face off on the court this year due to COVID-19, a virtual celebration is being planned to give these incredible student-athletes the shine they deserve for their accomplishments and dedication to basketball.

Kampschroeder is a five-star recruit and is the No. 8 recruit in the nation according to Blue Star Media. She is the Collegiate Girls Basketball Report’s No. 3 shooting guard in the class. Kampschroeder is a two-time All-State First Team honoree in Illinois, and has been a team captain since her sophomore season. She was named to the Naperville Herald All-Area Team three times, and helped lead her high school to a Regional title in 2020, the first for the program in 15 years.

According to ESPN, Kampschroeder is a “Skilled guard with versatility, size in the backcourt; playmaker with unselfish persona, executes in half-court game; manufactures shots, delivers off the dribble and finishes plays in traffic; basketball IQ, knocks down shots to the arc; competes on both ends of the floor; an elite prospect in the class of 2021.”

Kampschroeder was named the Naperville Sun Player of the Year in 2019 and 2020, and was also Dupage Valley Conference Player of the Year in both of those campaigns. She averaged 17.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.2 steals per game during her junior season.

The Beavers’ final scheduled game of the regular season will come on Sunday when the Beavers head to Eugene to take on No. 14 Oregon.

OSU Athletics