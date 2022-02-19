Oregon State Baseball: Beavers Hit Double Digits Again To Improve To 2-0

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

SURPRISE, Ariz. – TJ Wheeler drove in three runs in his second game as a Beaver and Justin Boyd and Garret Forrester tallied two RBI apiece as No. 11 Oregon State defeated Gonzaga, 13-5, Saturday at Surprise Stadium.

The 13 runs gives OSU 34 over its first two games, setting a program record for the most to open a season. That surpassed the 1960 team which opened the year with 33 over its first two.

The offense scored in five of its eight turns at the plate Saturday, putting up five in the sixth and three more in the eighth. OSU also scored two in both the first and fourth innings.

Forrester and Jacob Melton also had two hits for the Beavers, who tallied 10 as a team. OSU also recorded 10 walks to just five strikeouts.

Wheeler doubled home two runs in the sixth and one more on a walk in the eighth. Boyd drove home two on a double in the sixth, while Forrester drove in his via a single in the first and sixth innings.

Jake Pfennigs started for the Beavers and picked up five scoreless innings to earn the win. He struck out five and scattered six hits and two walks. His counterpart, William Kempner, took the loss after allowing six hits and five runs in 4 1/3 innings.

Next Up

Oregon State concludes its first weekend of action Sunday with a doubleheader at Surprise Stadium. The Beavers take on Gonzaga at 11 a.m. PT (12 p.m. in Arizona), followed by New Mexico at 4 p.m. PT (5 p.m. in Arizona).

Defense

- Both Boyd and Kyle Dernedde made highlight-reel plays in the field.

- Boyd threw out a runner attempting to go from first to third on a single in the top half of the sixth. He proceeded to double in two runs in the bottom half of the inning.

- Dernedde made a diving stop deep in the hole at short in the seventh, followed by a scoop on the throw by Matthew Gretler at first. Gretler had began the game at third base but moved to first when Jake Dukart came on to start the inning.

Newcomers

- Paul Myro IV, David Grewe, David Case and Victor Quinn made their OSU debuts.

After Two

- Oregon State has racked up 34 runs on 30 hits and 22 walks in the first two games of the season.

- The Beavers are batting .400 as a team and have seven extra base hits.

- The team’s on-base percentage is .558 with a slugging percentage mark of .520.

- OSU is also 5-for-5 in stolen-base attempts this season. Boyd, who stole two Saturday, has three of the five.

