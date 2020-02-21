Sign Up For New Annual Subscription, Get FREE Oregon State Gear!

STARKVILLE, Miss. – Christian Chamberlain set a career-high with 12 strikeouts but the Beavers were unable to hang on to a late lead in a 6-2 loss Friday afternoon at Dudy Noble Field at Polk-DeMent Stadium.

Oregon State held a 2-0 lead entering the bottom half of the eighth thanks to RBI singles from Andy Armstrong in the fifth and Troy Claunch in the eighth. Mississippi State, however, tied the game at two on a bases-loaded single by Justin Foscue and took a three-run lead on a home run by the following batter, Brandon Pimentel.

Chamberlain surpassed his previous single-game high for strikeouts – 11 against Arkansas in the 2018 College World Series – in 5 1/3 innings of work. The lefty held Mississippi State to just two hits and two walks in his second start of the season. He struck out the side in both the third and fifth innings.

He did not figure in the decision.

The loss went to lefty Cooper Hjerpe, who struck out two in an inning of work but allowed three hits and three runs. He is 0-1 this season.

The win went to Bulldogs' (4-0 overall) reliever David Dunlavey, who held Oregon State (2-3) to two hits and a run in three innings. He is 1-0.

McMahan paced the Oregon State with two of the Beavers' six hits.

Mississippi State started righty Carlisle Koestler, and he went three full innings, reaching 68 pitches before being relieved by Landon Sims to start the fourth. Koestler did not figure in the decision after allowing two hits and two walks with four strikeouts.

Next Up

The teams continue the three-game series Saturday at Dudy Noble Field at Polk-DeMent Stadium. The first pitch is scheduled for 12 p.m. PT (2 p.m. in Mississippi) and the game will be streamed live on SEC Network+. Visit WatchESPN.com for information on how to watch the game.

On The Hill

Oregon State will send right-handed pitcher Jake Pfennigs (1-0, 1.80) to the mound in Saturday's game. Mississippi State will counter with left-handed pitcher Christian MacLeod (1-0, 0.00).

Lineup Look

Ryan Ober got the nod at designated hitter for the Beavers, becoming the fourth player in that spot of the lineup this season. Matthew Gretler, meanwhile, picked up his first start of the season, manning third base and batting ninth. Andy Armstrong is the lone Beaver to bat in the same spot of the lineup in all five games this season, at No. 8.

Matchup

Friday's game marked the first between the teams to be played somewhere other than Omaha. Mississippi State took two games from the Beavers in 2013. Oregon State returned the favor with a pair of wins in 2018 en route to the National Championship.

Strikeouts

Oregon State pitchers struck out a season-high 16 batters Friday. That gives Oregon State 47 on the year in five games. Twenty-nine of those 47 have been by OSU's starters in a total of 25 innings.

Oregon State Athletics