BeaversEdge - Oregon State Announces Roster Changes

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: The Edge Pod: Talkin' Schedule & Jimmy Valsin With Timmy Hernandez | Meet Oregon State's 2021 Commits

Oregon State quarterback Aidan Willard, tight-end Cam Sanders, and punter Jeffrey Nelson are no longer on the roster, an OSU spokesman confirmed.

Willard, who came to Oregon State prior to the start of the 2017 season as a three-star recruit from Justin-Siena HS (CA), medically retired. After redshirting in '17, Willard appeared in one game against Arizona State in '18 and didn't see action this past season.

Sanders, who walked-on from nearby Crescent Valley High and was the younger brother of OSU multi-sport athlete Tanner Sanders, has left the program. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound tight-end didn't see action this past season as he claimed a redshirt.

Nelson also elected to leave the program after arriving as a walk-on prior to the start of the '19 season. The Clackamas, Ore. native came to Corvallis with a strong kicking resume, but couldn't distance himself in OSU's kicking competition.

You can find Oregon State's up-to-date 2020 roster here.