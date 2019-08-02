- Day 2 is in the books! After having mid 80's temperatures and sunshine on Thursday, Friday's practice was something from down south as it was quite cloudy and humid for the duration of practice. Despite the humid air, it didn't slow down the Beavers as they came out with the same fire and intensity as day one.

- Newcomer Alex Austin might have had himself the top-defensive play of the day as near the conclusion of 11-on-11 work, he snared an off-target Nick Moore pass and returned it to the house for a would-be score. Austin is a guy that the Oregon State coaching staff has been quite high on coming from L.A. powerhouse Long Beach Poly, but to see him make an impact this early is impressive. Very similar to Nashon Wright on Thursday in the sense of having made a play that sticks with you for a while.

- Jaden Robinson had himself a solid day from the corner spot. Oregon State has been rotating secondary defenders on the regular here early in fall camp, but I was impressed with Robinson's physicality on the edges.

- After being announced by Smith and Co. post-practice on Thursday, Clackamas High kicker Jeffrey Nelson donned orange and black for the first time on Friday. It didn't take Nelson long to make an impact as he kicked field goals/PAT's and punted all in the same practice. Oregon State has been high on Nelson for some time now, and given that he showed a lot of promise for an 18 year old kid on day one, look for him to be a guy that could rise up the special teams depth chart. He's got the leg and accuracy to be quite solid.

- Running back BJ Baylor has really grown as a receiver in the offseason. There was one play in particular where he took a swing pass out of the backfield and juked out Shawn Wilson before earning a first down. Oregon State's got several really hungry and talented young RB's behind Jermar Jefferson and Artavis Pierce and Baylor is definitely one of them.

