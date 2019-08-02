Oregon State Football: Fall Camp Day 2 Notebook
BeaversEdge.com was LIVE in Corvallis for the second practice of Oregon State's fall camp, and take a look at the quarterback battle, as well as the offensive line.
With fall camp upon and Jonathan Smith yet to name a starter, the QB battle is one of the hottest topics this time of year.
Senior Jake Luton and sophomore Tristan Gebbia are the two frontrunners to lead the Beavers against Oklahoma State, and both have been solid through the first two days of camp.
Once again, Luton showed off his big arm with several highlight throws, one to sophomore Champ Flemings and another to freshman Jesiah Irish. Luton was poised in the pocket, but didn’t outshine the Nebraska transfer by any means.
Gebbia is a more cerebral quarterback, and without the pure arm strength of Luton, has been making quality short and medium throws with good accuracy.
“Jake and Tristan are both getting reps with the first group, and I think those guys both had a really good summer, and I felt like they’ve come out, and been pretty sharp for the first two days,” offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren said. “I’m really pleased with their performance coming out of summer.”
