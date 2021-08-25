NUGGETS From Oregon State's 17th Day Of Fall Camp

With the Oregon State football team having its 17th practice of fall camp on Wednesday afternoon, BeaversEdge.com gives you the complete breakdown...

- The Beavers suited up in full uniforms for another day of fall camp at Reser Stadium. Here’s all you need to know from the 17th day of fall camp.

- The defense had another stellar day of practice. Every screen it seemed like the offense tried got blown up, either at or behind the LOS. There was no room for B.J. Baylor, Deshaun Fenwick, Ta’Ron Madison, or any of the other running backs to operate between the tackles.

- In fact, there was maybe one successful screen all practice, the rest were summarized by a big hit linebacker Omar Speights laid down on the first failed screen. The offense kept trying and kept failing.

- Linebacker Cory Stover notched a sack when he came unblocked around the edge a few plays later. Noah Seumalo made a nice play on a screen a few plays later (sense a theme yet?). Riley Sharp collected a sack as well.

- If there’s one spot where the offense looked good, it was during the four-minute drill earlier in practice. Sam Noyer came in first and quickly moved the offense across midfield with some short, quick passes. Chance Nolan came in after the offense crossed the 50-yard-line and moved the unit down the field before firing a touchdown to pass to Tre’Shaun Harrison on a rub route.

