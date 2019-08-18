Nuggets: Defense shows out at Saturday scrimmage
As Oregon State gets ready for the 2019 season, tonight’s 7:30 p.m. kickoff was set to simulate game one versus Oklahoma State. As the sun set over Reser Stadium, the energy level was high as the pads popped during the first public scrimmage of fall camp.
Jake Luton was the first QB to take reps during the scrimmage. Luton and Tristan Gebbia received reps with the first team, with both QBs making solid throws, as well as some questionable decisions.
First Team:
QB: Jake Luton
RB: Jermar Jefferson
WR: Isaiah Hodgins
WR: Tyjon Lindsey
WR: Champ Flemings
TE: Noah Togiai
LT: Blake Brandel
LG: Gus Lavaka
C: Nous Keobounnam
RG: Clay Cordasco
RT: Brandon Kipper
The team started the scrimmage working on goal line sets. Luton established the tone for the offense, starting the day with a touchdown to Noah Togiai on a play-action rollout pass. Isaac Hodgins lined up in the backfield as a fullback, something that hasn’t been seen so far through camp.
Jack Colletto was the second QB to take reps on the day, working primarily in the goal line sets, apart from one offensive drive. Colletto scored three times on quarterback keepers, plunging into the endzone on various plays.
Luton started the offense off with a completion to Tyjon Lindsey on an out rout, followed up by a bomb to Isaiah Hodgins for a little over 40 yards. The big-play ability from Hodgins is prominent, especially with Luton’s big arm. Hodgins only saw action on the first few drives, before being held out in favor of spreading around reps.
