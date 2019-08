Sophomore linebacker Avery Roberts, senior defensive lineman Jordan Whittley, and senior linebacker Shemar Smith break down a strong fall camp scrimmage from the defense.

Sign up for a new annual membership to BeaversEdge.com and get 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card

RELATED: WATCH: Smith, Luton, and Gebbia recap Day 15 | WATCH: Oregon State Scrimmage Highlights | Fall Camp HQ