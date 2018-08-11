Oregon State was live in Reser Stadium on Saturday evening and gave fans a look at the new look Beavers under Jonathan Smith . BeaversEdge.com was live to report on the action, and we give analysis of the scrimmage below!

- Day eight of fall camp under first year head coach Jonathan Smith brought us a scrimmage in Reser Stadium open to the public where there were numerous highlight plays that grabbed the crowd's attention. The MVP’s of the scrimmage from my view today were definitely freshman wide receiver Jesiah Irish, who found the endzone three times and running back Jermar Jefferson, who found it twice. Both of these true-freshmen are going to see playing time very quickly.

- Overall, the quarterbacks didn’t have the type of day I expected to see from them. To start the 11-on-11 work, the Beavers were out of sync on offense and the defense capitalized as Andrzej Hughes-Murray forced a sack on Jake Luton. The next series, Jack Colletto threw an interception to Justin Gardner on the first play of his respective drive. OSU’s 1st team defense came to play early and it took the offense a little while to find their rhythm.

- The quarterbacks also had the unfortunate distinction of wearing orange jerseys today that meant they were open to live hitting with no protection. After practice, Luton noted that he doesn’t always enjoy getting hit, but he didn’t mind having some physical play today. Hughes-Murray had a little different tune as he said that it was nice to get after these quarterbacks as most times, they aren’t allowed to even breathe on them.

- Luton was the most polished of the quarterbacks today -- even though he didn’t play his best scrimmage. He had the best body of work from the day including an impressive 60 yard strike to Timmy Hernandez that resulted in a made field goal early in the scrimmage.

- Conor Blount had himself a tough day as he couldn’t settle into a groove on the field. He wasn’t established in the pocket and often got happy feet when the offensive line didn’t hold their blocks as well as they should have. Underthrown passes and lack of accuracy hurt Blount today, and it was extremely surprising to me to see him have such a tough day, as prior to today, he had been the most consistent QB in fall camp. Just when you thought you knew what was going to happen with OSU’s QB situation, it reverses course and goes the other way.

