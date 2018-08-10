BeaversEdge.com 's Brenden Slaughter was live in Corvallis on Wednesday to take in Oregon State's seventh practice of fall camp. Read up on the analysis of the open practice below!

-With the first official scrimmage and Family Fun day set to take place at Reser Stadium Saturday afternoon, the Beavers thought they’d get a head start on getting comfortable in Reser as the Beavers had their first practice that wasn’t at Prothro Practice Fields. Naturally, everything is a little bit more intense inside Reser and yes that even includes practice. The Beavers seemed to have a little more juice during the 11-on-11 work today and that’s a good sign that Jonathan Smith has his players’ eyes on the prize.

-Speaking of Smith, he offered several key updates today. The first is that Jay Irvine’s injury isn’t serious and that he expected he’d be fine. I doubt he’ll play in tomorrow’s scrimmage, but Smith wasn’t worried about his status as it was a typical training camp “bump and bruise.” Irvine had his right arm in a sling during Friday’s practice.

-Smith also added that he is pleased with where his team sits seven days into fall camp and that this is where he expected his team to be at this point. Knowing that the Beavers’ are on schedule and making progress towards rebuilding during fall camp is a welcome sign for Beaver fans.

-Cornerback Dwayne Williams, who is still working his way back from last seasons ACL tear, is starting to get more comfortable on the field. He’s still sporting a heavy brace on his left knee, but just recently changed to a different brace that seems less bulky and allows for more motion. Williams is arguably OSU’s most experienced and veteran corner and having him on the field is a must for Smith and Co. in the fall.

