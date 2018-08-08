BeaversEdge.com's Brenden Slaughter was live in Corvallis on Wednesday to take in Oregon State's sixth practice of fall camp. Read up on the analysis of the open practice below!

- Today marked the hottest fall camp of the season as temperatures in Corvallis hovered in the mid to high 90’s when practice started at just after three o’clock. The hot temperatures didn’t slow the Beavers down on the field as it seemed like business as usual on the field.

- One of the most newsworthy nuggets today was a play made by Jay Irvine. He made a tremendous play on a Jake Luton pass to intercept him and return it for a touchdown. However, just moments later, Irvine left the scrimmage as his right shoulder/arm was in a significant amount of pain. He left practice and was scratched from media availability putting his status moving forward in some question. We should get an update from Smith on Friday.

- Somewhat surprisingly, the Beavers were subjected to several line sprints as a team by strength and conditioning coach Mike McDonald during the seventh of the 24 five minute periods during pracitce. While they weren’t full speed, it was during the hottest part of practice. Being gassed in the second half of games happened to OSU all to often last season (see Colorado State, Minnesota, etc.) and hopefully better summer and fall camp conditioning will lead to better overall stamina on the field.

- Good news for the Beavers as tight end Noah Togiai was back on the field in a limited capacity as he participated in 7-on-7 drills while sporting a heavy dose of tape on his left foot/ankle. He practiced the entire session which is a welcome sign for those hoping Togiai is on the field soon.

