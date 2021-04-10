BeaversEdge - Notes & Quotes From Oregon State HC Jonathan Smith

With Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith meeting the media on Saturday afternoon to give various updates one week into spring football, BeaversEdge.com recaps the zoom call in this edition of Notes & Quotes...

- After using Tuesday & Thursday as acclamation days, Oregon State donned full pads for Saturday's practice.

- Head coach Jonathan Smith mentioned that Saturday's session was different than the two were earlier this week due to pads as there were less fundamental, individual position group drills, and more competitive team-on-team action.

- Smith said that the shift to full pads certainly fired up the team as he used words like "awesome", "fun", & "a blast" to describe the day. Whether it was humor being shared amongst the players and coaches, competitiveness, a little bit of chippiness, or the sun shining, the Beavers had a lot of joy today.

- While the Beavers return all five starting offensive linemen from 2020, Smith said that there are a couple of up-and-comers that have caught his eye. He specifically mentioned Thomas Sio and Heneli Bloomfield as two guys who could potentially push those presumed starters as spring continues.

- Defensive lineman James Rawls will be sidelined for a bit, and could potentially miss the remainder of spring practices per Smith. He said that he sustained a lower-body injury that isn't long-term or serious, but one that they're going to be super-cautious with.

- Defensive lineman Jeromy Reichner, who's back after opting out last year, looked good with pads on during today's session per Smith. He said the two shared a laugh before practice and is excited to have him back.

- In terms of some good injury news, Smith said that outside linebacker Addison Gumbs is starting to get more and more involved, currently working through individual drills. While he hasn't yet worked his way into the team drills, he said we may see him during the 11-on-11 work later in spring. He also said they're going to be extremely selective with when they decide to put him in.