BeaversEdge - Notes & Quotes From Oregon State HC Jonathan Smith

With Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith meeting the media on Thursday afternoon to give us various updates on the offseason, BeaversEdge.com recaps the zoom call in this edition of Notes & Quotes...

- Oregon State plans to start its offseason training regiment on January 19th, which will give the Beavers approximately six weeks in the program before starting spring practices.

- Head coach Jonathan Smith expects spring football to start in the first or second week of March. The Beavers will follow a similar practice schedule to that of the past which would involve several weeks of training in March followed by a break for spring break, then to return and wrap up in April.

- Defensive back Isaiah Dunn will also be declaring for the NFL Draft, joining Hamilcar Rashed & Nahshon Wright.

- Because of the nature of the recruiting landscape, Smith wasn't allowed to go into much detail about the Beavers' recruiting process, but he said that things are going very well on that end.

- Sam Vidlak, Omarion Fa'amoe, and Semisi Saluni are all on campus. Arnez Madison is expected to arrive next week.

- In terms of what the priority is for the Beavers on the recruiting trail, Smith said that offensive and defensive linemen are the main goals. He also said that he could see the Beavers adding another secondary player within the next month or so. There's also a possibility for another running back.

- As far as injuries go, Smith said that he expects linebacker Avery Roberts, who suffered a broken arm late in the season, to be limited for most of spring practice. Addison Gumbs, who missed the entire 2020 season with a hamstring injury will hopefully be healthy and ready to go by spring. David Morris, who dealt with several health issues this season should also be ready to go by spring. Tristan Gebbia, who suffered a season-ending hamstring injury against Oregon, is doubtful for the early part of spring, but there's a hope he could be back near the back end.

- Smith said that the majority of the COVID-19 opt-outs from the 2020 season will be back this season. JoJo Forest should be back per Smith, but the remainder are still in question for the moment. At this point, we knew of Jonathan Riley, Onesimus Clarke, & Jeromy Reichner as the other opt-outs.