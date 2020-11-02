BeaversEdge - Notes & Quotes From Jonathan Smith's Press Conference

With Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith meeting with the media on Monday afternoon to preview the Washington State game week, BeaversEdge.com gives you the latest with the team in this edition of Notes & Quotes.

- The biggest news of the day was that Jonathan Smith had the unfortunate news to share that Florida State transfer wide receiver Tre'Shaun Harrison has been denied by the NCAA for immediate eligibility this season. As far as Washington transfer Trey Lowe's status, Smith said it's still up in the air at this point and that his appeal is currently pending.

- Outside linebacker Addison Gumbs is "very doubtful" against Washington State per Smith. Gumbs has been nursing a hamstring injury recently and hasn't yet been back up to full health.

- As far as the plan goes for Saturday, Smith said that the Beavers will have a walkthrough in the early afternoon shortly after the daily COVID-19 testing is completed. They'll have a meal and then some off time before returning to the stadium and preparing for the evening affair.

- With tomorrow being election day, the Beavers will not conduct practice or have anything team-related as the sole purpose of the day is for the team to go out and be able to vote. Smith has really placed a high-emphasis on making sure all the team was educated in this regard and is confident 99 percent of the roster will vote.