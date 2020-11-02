BeaversEdge - Oregon State Football: Depth Chart + Takeaways

- Perhaps the biggest surprise of the depth chart release was that redshirt-sophomore offensive lineman Jake Levengood was able to edge out seniors Korbin Sorensen and Keli'i Montibon for a starting spot. We didn't hear a ton about Levengood to start fall camp, but he came on very strong throughout and clearly impressed o-line coach Jim Michalczik.

- Speaking of the o-line, after spending last season at center, senior Nous Koubounnam has shifted to the right and will be the starting right guard. Former graduate-transfer Nathan Eldridge, who starred as a center during his time at Arizona back in 2016 and '17, will be taking the reigns at center this season.

- The Beavers have chosen to put an "or" in regards to who's backing up Tristan Gebbia at quarterback. Given that the Beavers would like true-freshman Ben Gulbranson to grow via the scout team his first year, leaving the either-or between Chance Nolan and Nick Moore seems to be a wise call. Nolan has more long-term potential, but Moore is more experienced in Lindgren's system and could be an effective game-manager.