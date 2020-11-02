BeaversEdge - Oregon State Football: Depth Chart + Takeaways

Oregon State Football: Depth Chart + Takeaways
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With its opener against Washington State just days away, the Oregon State football team released its depth chart. BeaversEdge.com has both the depth chart and the important takeaways from it...
MORE: WATCH: Jonathan Smith Monday Press Conference | Mailbag: Game week; Predictions; Breakout Players
Depth Chart
Takeaways
- Perhaps the biggest surprise of the depth chart release was that redshirt-sophomore offensive lineman Jake Levengood was able to edge out seniors Korbin Sorensen and Keli'i Montibon for a starting spot. We didn't hear a ton about Levengood to start fall camp, but he came on very strong throughout and clearly impressed o-line coach Jim Michalczik.
- Speaking of the o-line, after spending last season at center, senior Nous Koubounnam has shifted to the right and will be the starting right guard. Former graduate-transfer Nathan Eldridge, who starred as a center during his time at Arizona back in 2016 and '17, will be taking the reigns at center this season.
- The Beavers have chosen to put an "or" in regards to who's backing up Tristan Gebbia at quarterback. Given that the Beavers would like true-freshman Ben Gulbranson to grow via the scout team his first year, leaving the either-or between Chance Nolan and Nick Moore seems to be a wise call. Nolan has more long-term potential, but Moore is more experienced in Lindgren's system and could be an effective game-manager.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news