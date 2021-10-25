Baylor, Keobounnam, & Musgrave Earn Weekly Pac-12 Honors

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Following Oregon State's 42-34 win over Utah, running back BJ Baylor, offensive lineman Nous Keobounnam, and tight end Luke Musgrave earned Pac-12 weekly honors on Monday.

Baylor - Pac-12 Offensive Player Of The Week

- The second time that Baylor has won this award this season, having won it in Week Four.

- Ran for his fourth consecutive 100-yard game when he totaled 152 yards and one touchdown in the 42-34 win over Utah.

- Ran for a 68-yard rush in the second quarter, the longest play from scrimmage by a Beaver this season.

- Scored his 10th touchdown of the season, eight of which have come at home. His 10 rushing touchdowns lead the Pac-12.

- Per Pro Football Focus, 119 of his 152 yards came after contact or 6.26 yards per rush. Seven of his 19 carries went for a first down.

Musgrave - Pac-12 Special Teams Player Of The Week

- Blocked a punt and then recovered it to score a 27-yard touchdown midway through the third quarter in Oregon State's 42-34 win over Utah.

- The blocked punt for touchdown return gave the Beavers the lead for good. OSU scored 14 points later to extend the lead.

- Utah was punting from its own 37 when Musgrave blocked the punt. The touchdown marked the first of Musgrave's career, offense, defense or special teams.

- It's the first time an OSU player has won this award this season. Two Beavers won this award last season with Champ Flemings and Jesiah Irish both winning in November 2020.

Keobounnam - Pac-12 Offensive Lineman Of The Week

- Made the start at right guard in the Beavers' 42-34 win over Utah on Saturday night.

- Helped the OSU offense to 260 rushing yards. The Beavers have now rushed for 200 or more yards in six consecutive games, OSU's longest streak since 1993.

- Made his 23rd all-time start and ninth consecutively.

- The first time he's won this award and the second time an OSU player has won this season. Nathan Eldridge won it after Week Four.