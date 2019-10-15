With Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith meeting the media on Monday to recap the Beavers' 52-7 loss to Utah and preview this Saturday's road contest with Cal, BeaversEdge.com Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter recaps the most important pieces of information with another edition of notes and quotes.

- The biggest takeaway from the press conference was that Smith officially announced that the Beavers are planning to redshirt senior Trevon Bradford. With the senior still not cleared for practices, the team feels that him pursing a redshirt season while potentially playing in four games is the best decision. More on Bradford...

- In terms of other injuries... Smith said that the coaching and training staff will make a decision on Jermar Jefferson later this week. He added that there are no plans to redshirt JJ and that if he's close to 100 percent, he'll probably go against Cal. However, with a bye week on the horizon, Smith said they're giving some consideration to shutting him down for the next two weeks to have a fully healthy Jefferson come to Arizona. Center Nathan Eldridge still hasn't made a return to practice and his status is 5-50 for Saturday per Smith. The same goes for outside linebacker Matthew Tago, who didn't suit up against Utah after returning against UCLA. After being in concussion protocol last week, Smith said he expects inside linebacker Avery Roberts to be available against Cal.

- Moving forward, Smith said there will be an open kicking competition between senior Jordan Choukair and freshman Everett Hayes in practice this week. Smith said that the Beavers aren't going to shy away from kicking situations moving forward but hopes that the increased competition yields better results.

- Despite Cal yielding a relatively low-volume offense this season, Smith had a ton of praise for former Eastern Washington head coach and current Bears OC Beau Baldwin. He noted that Cal has been banged up offensively this year and that despite that, they still have the potential for big plays because of a very unique and diverse scheme.

