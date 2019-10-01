With Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith meeting the media on Monday to preview the Beavers' first Pac-12 road game of the season against UCLA, BeaversEdge.com Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter recaps the most important pieces of information with another edition of notes and quotes.

- Starting with injuries...

- Jordan Whittley got his ankle rolled up slightly late in the Stanford game per Smith, but that he doesn't see it as a long term injury. His status is TBD for the UCLA game.

- Jermar Jefferson, who tried to give it a go against Stanford but ultimately felt he didn't quite have it, is also TBD for the UCLA game. Smith added that he doesn't feel the injury is going to be long term.

- Jalen Moore, who was a scratch against Stanford, reaggravated his hamstring injury that he suffered in fall camp per Smith. It's unclear exactly when Moore suffered the setback, but Smith said he was nearly good to go against Stanford. If he continues his upward trend, Smith is confident he'll play against UCLA.

- Matthew Tago is getting closer to a return per Smith. While he isn't likely to return against UCLA, Smith said that he didn't want to yet rule him out at this point. Given that news on Tago has been limited since his injury against Hawaii, hearing from Smith that he's getting closer is a huge plus for the defense.

- Smith was asked if Jordan Choukair is still the Beavers' kicker following an 0-for-2 performance against Stanford, and he confidently said yes. The first miss from 50 yards Smith attributes to the weather and that it was just a little short. The blocked one wasn't on him as it was a missed protection by tight end Noah Togiai.

- In terms of the takeaways from the film of the Stanford game, head coach Jonathan Smith noted that he felt that the Beavers were just a play or two away from getting over the hump. Whether it was the offense being flat in the first half, the defense committing a costly penalty late in the game and giving up several third and long's or special teams struggling, there were correctable execution errors that proved too costly to overcome.

- While the first half was a bit of a dud offensively, the Beavers exploded in the second half, racking up 348 yards of total offense and 28 points. Smith lauded the offenses' response in the second half, noting that it was the best he's ever seen the offense roll under his command. With the Beavers managing to tally four scores with a second half time of possession of just 15:13, we're starting to see glimpses of an offense that might be as dangerous as they come if they can dial in the consistency for four quarters.