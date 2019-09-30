On Sunday, San Diego (CA) defensive back Tyson McWIlliams released his top ten schools, which featured the Oregon State Beavers.

Oregon State, San Diego State, Nebraska, Iowa State, Cal, Utah State, Hawaii, Colorado State, BYU, and Nevada occupy the top 10 of McWilliams, who has seen his interest rise in the last month.

BeaversEdge recently published a story about McWilliams, and the six-foot-three playmaker had this to say about potentially visiting Oregon State.

“I would definitely say so,” said McWilliams when asked about the possibility of Oregon State getting a visit. “Being a West coast kid obviously the Pac-12 is something I grew up watching, so there is definitely interest. It isn’t too far from home, it is a high level of football and is overall a good school.”