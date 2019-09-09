Notes and Quotes from Jonathan Smith's Monday Press Conference
With Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith meeting the media on Monday to preview the upcoming matchup against Cal Poly, recap the loss to Hawaii, and offer key injury updates, BeaversEdge.com Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter recaps the most important pieces of information with another edition of notes and quotes.
Notes
Let's start with the injuries...
- Linebacker Addison Gumbs is out for the season with a torn ACL.
- Linebacker Matthew Tago avoided a serious knee injury but will be on the shelf for the next several weeks.
- Safety David Morris was a late scratch as Smith revealed that he's been dealing with some soreness in his foot and that they'll see how he responds in practice this week.
- Center Nathan Eldridge was diagnosed with an ankle sprain that will likely keep him out for a few weeks. Worth noting that Smith said it's not a high-sprain.
- Safety Jalen Moore is really close to returning and Smith noted that the long-term view was the reason Moore didn't go. Despite being fully dressed and going through warm-ups, Smith said that the risk of having him have a setback wasn't worth it as the Beavers desperately need to keep their secondary healthy.
- Cornerback Jeffrey Manning Jr. is still on the shelf with an undisclosed injury as well. Smith didn't seem too optimistic about a Saturday return but noted that he's getting close.
- Smith also announced that offensive lineman and captain Gus Lavaka and cornerback Kaleb Hayes will be suspended for the first half of the Cal Poly game for actions in the Hawaii game. Lavaka, who is seen here, had an altercation with Hawaii offensive lineman Alesana Sunia. Hayes, on the other hand, got into it with his own teammates prior as was unreceptive to Avery Roberts' on the field coaching. Check out Smith's full quote on Lavaka and Hayes below.
- In terms of the depth at outside linebacker with the loss of Gumbs and Tago, Smith noted that Riley Sharp and Isaac Garcia will see an uptick at snaps at the position behind starters Hamilcar Rashed and John McCartan.
- Smith noted that quarterback Jake Luton is their guy and that a change isn't going to happen anytime soon. While he praised Gebbia, he's pleased with where Luton stands.
- While the youthful Oregon State secondary has come under fire in the first two weeks, Smith noted that he likes where they stand with coach Blue Adams and that despite the shaky play, he's proud of their growth.
- Just as he said postgame following the Hawaii loss, Smith defended his risk-reward decisions in Monday's presser. Whether it was the fake punt, or choosing to put Jordan Choukair out to attempt a game-tying 52 yarder, Smith defended his calls.
- Despite missing the mark on the fake-punt, Smith noted that he's been extremely proud of the way that Daniel Rodriguez has been punting to start the season. The 5-foot-10, 206-pound senior is averaging 48.9 yards per punt (eight attempts), which is good for second-best in the Pac-12.
Quotes
Jonathan Smith on the defense
"I was very pleased defensively, I really was. I thought Tim Tibesar did a great job in regards to that gameplan. Hawaii is a tough offense to prepare for and they're explosive with a lot of guys running around. We changed up our looks and really gave ourselves an opportunity to win the game defensively."
Smith on the altercations from Lavaka and Hayes against Hawaii and the ensuing suspension
"We had a couple of incidents that we're not proud of. Gus made a bad choice in his response, there's no question. Below the standard that we want around here. But, I talked with him this morning and he's embarrassed. You're talking about a guy who was voted captain and is well respected by his teammates, and he was disappointed in his response. To his credit, he's reached out to the Hawaii offensive lineman on social media to apologize. When I told him he wouldn't be playing in the first half against Cal Poly, it didn't go over well, but that's what happens when you don't meet the standard. Same thing with Kaleb. He fell short of the standard, and I get it, we ask these guys to play full of emotion. But you have to be able to control it in the game and what he did and the way he responded to his teammate isn't going to help us win. He's been working hard, but he fell short and will be suspended for the first half as well."
Smith on getting his team to finish
"You look at it, and there's some progress being made in a tight ballgame and now we've got to take that next step and seize that moment and finish on the right side of the scoreboard. It comes down to trusting your preparation and fundamentals that you've been working on all fall camp and it was noticeable that some of that went away in the fourth quarter. To get over that hump, you've got to continue to do what you've been coached to do and trained to do. We lost our fundamentals in the fourth."