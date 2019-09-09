With Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith meeting the media on Monday to preview the upcoming matchup against Cal Poly, recap the loss to Hawaii, and offer key injury updates, BeaversEdge.com Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter recaps the most important pieces of information with another edition of notes and quotes.

Let's start with the injuries...

- Linebacker Addison Gumbs is out for the season with a torn ACL.

- Linebacker Matthew Tago avoided a serious knee injury but will be on the shelf for the next several weeks.

- Safety David Morris was a late scratch as Smith revealed that he's been dealing with some soreness in his foot and that they'll see how he responds in practice this week.

- Center Nathan Eldridge was diagnosed with an ankle sprain that will likely keep him out for a few weeks. Worth noting that Smith said it's not a high-sprain.

- Safety Jalen Moore is really close to returning and Smith noted that the long-term view was the reason Moore didn't go. Despite being fully dressed and going through warm-ups, Smith said that the risk of having him have a setback wasn't worth it as the Beavers desperately need to keep their secondary healthy.

- Cornerback Jeffrey Manning Jr. is still on the shelf with an undisclosed injury as well. Smith didn't seem too optimistic about a Saturday return but noted that he's getting close.

- Smith also announced that offensive lineman and captain Gus Lavaka and cornerback Kaleb Hayes will be suspended for the first half of the Cal Poly game for actions in the Hawaii game. Lavaka, who is seen here, had an altercation with Hawaii offensive lineman Alesana Sunia. Hayes, on the other hand, got into it with his own teammates prior as was unreceptive to Avery Roberts' on the field coaching. Check out Smith's full quote on Lavaka and Hayes below.

- In terms of the depth at outside linebacker with the loss of Gumbs and Tago, Smith noted that Riley Sharp and Isaac Garcia will see an uptick at snaps at the position behind starters Hamilcar Rashed and John McCartan.

- Smith noted that quarterback Jake Luton is their guy and that a change isn't going to happen anytime soon. While he praised Gebbia, he's pleased with where Luton stands.

- While the youthful Oregon State secondary has come under fire in the first two weeks, Smith noted that he likes where they stand with coach Blue Adams and that despite the shaky play, he's proud of their growth.

- Just as he said postgame following the Hawaii loss, Smith defended his risk-reward decisions in Monday's presser. Whether it was the fake punt, or choosing to put Jordan Choukair out to attempt a game-tying 52 yarder, Smith defended his calls.

- Despite missing the mark on the fake-punt, Smith noted that he's been extremely proud of the way that Daniel Rodriguez has been punting to start the season. The 5-foot-10, 206-pound senior is averaging 48.9 yards per punt (eight attempts), which is good for second-best in the Pac-12.