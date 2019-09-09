PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith delivered a dose of disheartening news at his Monday press conference as he announced that sophomore outside linebacker Addison Gumbs will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL suffered against Hawaii.

This marks the second ACL tear in as many years for the 6-foot-4, 242-pound edge-rusher as he suffered the same injury, however in his opposite knee, in fall camp of 2018 at Oklahoma.

With fellow outside-linebackers Andrezj Hughes-Murray and Matthew Tago both on the shelf with long-term, but not season-ending injuries, the Beavers are left with just Hamilcar Rashed and John McCartan as the only outside linebackers with meaningful experience.

With that being said, it's possible we'll see more redshirt-freshman Riley Sharp. The 6-foot-5, 236-pound' backer had himself a strong fall camp and could slide up the depth chart at the outside spot with the number of injuries.